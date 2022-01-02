Clark’s historic day leads Hawkeyes past Evansville

Early in the first quarter, Clark knocked down a 3pt shot to put her over 1,000 points for her young career and broke the Big Ten record for the least games played to reach the milestone at just 40 games. The previous record was held by Kelsey Mitchell of Ohio State, who eclipsed 1,000 points in 41 games back in 2016.

“Yeah, I scored 60 once in high school,” she said laughing with Lisa Bluder. “My senior year I scored 40 a few times…It wasn’t something I did every single night, so it’s nice to shoot the ball like this and have our offense flowing.”

I asked Caitlin if she had ever scored this many points in a game prior to college.

Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 44 points, while adding five rebounds and eight assists. Her 44 points broke the record for most points in a game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which was previously held by Amy Herrig who scored 42 vs Northwestern in 1999.

“First of all, I just want to thank Evansville for coming in here. We needed to play, we needed a game, we need reps…I really appreciate Robyn (Scherr-Wells) bringing her team in here,” said Coach Lisa Bluder.

Records were broken and milestones were reached by Caitlin Clark, as the Hawkeyes defeated Evansville 93-56 this afternoon. Iowa outscored the Purple Aces 52-26 in the second half to run away with the victory.

“That’s crazy to think about. Those (Kelsey Mitchell) are some of the people I watched growing up. Kelsey Plum at Washington, she could score the ball like no other. I feel like I’ve always been somebody who really liked people who could score the ball, so it kind of makes sense when you go and watch me out there now,” said Clark.

The Hawkeyes were without starters Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock due to Covid protocols and although they are expected to be back by next game, Lisa Bluder needed someone to step up behind Clark and score.

Addison O’Grady had a breakout double-double performance, scoring 14 points and 12 rebounds on 7/10 shooting. She played a season-high 24 minutes.

“Really happy with those 12 rebounds because that’s something we need. She led us in offensive and defensive rebounds. Really glad for her to get the first of what’s going to be many double-doubles in her career,” said Lisa Bluder on her freshman center.

O’Grady spoke on her performance saying, “I just wanted to do whatever I could to help the team out today. I knew that I was going to need to be a lot more aggressive and I think I did that.”

Gabbie Marshall knocked down a trio of 3pt shots en route to a season-high 13 points, while also grabbing three rebounds and dishing three assists.

Tomi Taiwo, Logan Cook and Sydney Affolter, along with O’Grady got more minutes than normal and Lisa Bluder spoke about how important getting her bench players extended minutes with two starters out can be going forward.

“I think it’s going to payoff for us in the long run,” said Bluder. “You just don’t know with this year, who’s going to be in, who’s going to be out for how long…Those extra minutes, it’s going to pay off in the long run. I thought it was an excellent opportunity for us. I think they really used it well to showcase what they can do and to get better.”

The Hawkeyes next scheduled game is set for Thursday at Carver vs Northwestern, but the Wildcats have been dealing with Covid issues, so there is a possibility of postponement. The game will be at 7:00pm on the Big Ten Network.