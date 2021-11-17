Clark's triple-double leads Iowa to victory

It wasn’t the prettiest win for the Coach Lisa Bluder and her team, but the Hawkeyes ended the night with a 4-0 record, which is really all you can ask for. The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated the Southern Jaguars 87-67 on Wednesday night behind a triple double from All American Caitlin Clark.

The first half was filled with whistles and stoppages that caused both teams to struggle with getting into any type of rhythm. Southern was whistled for 19 fouls and sent Iowa to the line for 27 free throws, which helped them get out to a 55-37 halftime lead.

“This was a team that was hard to play because you either scored in a transition or you got fouled. There was no rhythm to the game and that made it really hard,” said Coach Bluder on the choppy first half of play.

McKenna Warnock hit a couple of 3pt shots in the first half, while Tomi Taiwo poured in 10 points off the bench. Taiwo is averaging 7.5 ppg off the bench and has become a quiet contributor early this season.

In the second half, the Hawkeyes were just able to keep the lead in double figures and make sure that the Jaguars never got things close. Caitlin Clark had the performance of the game, logging a triple double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. It was her second triple double of her career.

As a guard it’s pretty difficult to grab ten boards, but Clark talked about her ability to go get defensive rebounds saying, “I honestly think I just see the ball off the rim pretty well…It’s something I’ve always tried to have be an important part of my game because more than anything I want the ball in my hands so we can push in transition right away.”

McKenna Warnock also had a great night grabbing a double double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, including four second half offensive rebounds. At the half, the Hawkeyes had just one offensive rebound prompting Coach Bluder to challenge her team to do better and Warnock answered the call.

“I thought McKenna had a great game again…She responded to halftime. I really challenged them…Really proud for the way she responded to that.”

Warnock now has combined for 32 points and 17 rebounds over her last two games.

Another bright spot in the second half for the Hawks was freshman Sydney Affolter, who put together a really solid 11 minutes in the second half, scoring eight points and grabbing seven rebounds. Tonight, was one of those nights where you can really see the potential that the freshman from Chicago brings to the table.

“She crashes (the boards) really well…She attacks well off the dribble…I think she is very active on the perimeter defense as well. She’s coming along. She’s a freshman,” said Bluder on what she sees from Affolter.

With Southern committing 29 fouls for the game, the team got to the free throw line a lot and they converted on 33/38 (86.8%) for the night. McKenna Warnock made mention that in a close game free throws can be the difference, so seeing those numbers are encouraging.

The Hawkeyes will rest and recharge over the next few days as they await a Sunday matchup against in-state rival Drake at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It could potentially be a special day for Coach Lisa Bluder as she goes for career win #800. The game is at 2:00pm on BTN+.