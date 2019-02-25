Bettendorf tight end Noah Abbott was in Iowa City this month for a junior day with the Hawkeyes and has been receiving interest from even more programs across the Midwest. We caught up with the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Abbott to get the very latest on his recruiting.

Q: How was your trip overall at Iowa?

ABBOTT: It was a fun and great experience. It was nice to meet some of the coaching staff and to talk to some of the other recruits there. Hopefully I'll be back there soon.

Q: What was your schedule during the course of the day?

ABBOTT: First, we all ate lunch and that's when I was able to talk to most of the coaches. Then we had a photo shoot with some Iowa gear on. After that we looked at the weight room, locker room, and some other rooms where the players spend most of their day. We were then able to ask some players any question we wanted. After that, we had position meetings then we got to go into Kinnick Stadium.

Q: What was your highlight of the day?

ABBOTT: Definitely asking the players questions. They talked about their daily schedule, the ups and downs of playing football at Iowa, and telling everyone why they chose to play for Iowa.

Q: Did anything the players said really stand out to you overall?

ABBOTT: Nate Stanley really stood out to me. He talked about how the team has a really good chemistry and that it's not always easy. He said he's had times where the media has really brought him down and he talked about how he overcame that.

Q: What type of attention has Iowa been showing you to this point?

ABBOTT: Coach Ferentz and Coach Morgan came to one of my workouts at school. That's when I got invited to the junior day. Other than that, I haven't talked to them much.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

ABBOTT: They obviously have a high reputation of making great tight ends, but they also have a great coaching staff and a great atmosphere. You can also see the camaraderie between the players. Overall, they're a great program and they have high expectations.

Q: Did you grow up following Iowa?

ABBOTT: I grew up an Iowa State fan, but now I'm a fan of the schools that are looking at me.

Q: What other schools are in the picture for you recruiting wise?

ABBOTT: I've talked to Iowa and Iowa State mostly. I was also able to talk to coaches from SDSU, NDSU, and UNI.

Q: Are there any schools recruiting you hardest?

ABBOTT: During the season, Iowa State talked to me a lot since I went on three game visits. Now most schools have been talking to me pretty equally.

Q: Do you have any other trips ahead?

ABBOTT: I don't have any more trips planned for the future.

Q: What is the next step with Iowa recruiting wise?

ABBOTT: I was planning on going to one of their camps in June.

Q: Do you know where else you hope to camp at this summer?

ABBOTT: Hopefully I can attend a couple other schools camps. I'm not sure which schools yet.

Q: What are your workout and sporting plans as of late?

ABBOTT: I'm starting track right now and I'll be throwing shot put and discuss. I'll be in the weight room four times a week before and after practices.

See highlights from Abbott's junior year at Bettendorf in the video below.