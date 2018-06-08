Class of 2020 quarterback Aidan Bouman spent last weekend in the state of Iowa, attending camps with both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones. For the 6-foot-5, 208-pound Minnesota native, whose father is former NFL quarterback Todd Bouman, it was a learning experience as he continues to get to know the coaches at both schools.



First, it was as stop in Ames on Saturday, as Bouman attended a one-day camp at Iowa State, who has already offered him a scholarship.

“It wasn’t any different having an offer,” said Bouman. “You have to go in with the same mindset and can’t let it get to your head. Their camp was probably one of the most fun camps I’ve ever been to. The atmosphere was very high energy and positive, which I loved. Also, being able to be under the lights was something special.”

Then, on Sunday, Bouman was in Iowa City to camp with the Hawkeyes, who have had him on campus a couple times now, but not offered to date.

“Iowa went really well,” Bouman said. “I got to talk with Coach Ferentz for a little while and then talked with Coach O’Keefe for about an hour or so. It was a fun camp and I had a really good time.”

The feedback that Bouman received from O’Keefe was all positive with a few things to work on as he gets ready for his junior year of high school.

“He coached me a lot, so that was good to get some pro coaching on certain things like my footwork,” said Bouman. “He seemed like he liked everything that he saw.”

“I haven’t heard anything about an offer yet from them,” Bouman said. “All I can do is keep working and getting better.”

Up next for Bouman will be camp stops at South Dakota State on June 11, Notre Dame on June 16, and a return trip to Iowa State on June 21.

As a sophomore, Bouman completed 149 of 279 pass attempts for 2,228 yards and 16 touchdowns playing for his father at Buffalo High School.

See highlights from Bouman’s sophomore year in the video below.