After picking up a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes last month, Class of 2020 wide receiver Maliq Carr had a chance to make his first visit to Iowa today. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Michigan native toured the facilities, met with the coaching staff, and got a better overall feel for the football program.

“I loved it,” said Carr. “I got a chance to sit down with the head coach and Coach Bell and Coach Copeland and just talk about the future and all of that. The coaches and players are good people.”

Carr also left Iowa City on Wednesday with a better understanding of Iowa’s tradition and where the program is heading.

“It’s actually a very impressive school history wise and for the future they’re on their way up,” Carr said.

A talented two-sport athlete, Carr holds offers in football from Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Kentucky, Boston College, Syracuse, Toledo, and Kent State, among others. He also has basketball offers from Western Michigan, Oakland, Long Island, Robert Morris, and Cleveland State, and is considering playing both sports in college, which is something he discussed with Iowa on Wednesday.

“They said it’s a good possibility if I wanted to do that,” said Carr.