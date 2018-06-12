One month after earning his first scholarship offer from Iowa, Class of 2020 wide receiver David Baker had a chance to visit the Hawkeyes this past week. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Indianapolis native was in Iowa City on Friday and had a chance

“I liked a lot,” said Baker. “I was able to meet with the coaches and just talk football and how they do things there.”

“I was also able to see their facilities like the weight room and Kinnick Stadium and their practice facility,” Baker continued. “With it being my first time in Iowa City, I enjoyed the visit a lot.”

Currently, Baker holds scholarship offers from Iowa and Purdue. The Class of 2020 prospect also has interest from Indiana, Ohio State, and Michigan, among others.

As a sophomore, Baker finished the season with 60 catches for 971 yards and 14 touchdowns for Scecina Memorial High School in Indianapolis.

See highlights from Baker’s sophomore year in the video below.