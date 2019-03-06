With a 6-foot-4 frame that helped him rack up over 500 receiving yards as a sophomore, Ankeny wide receiver Brody Brecht has continued to prove why he is among the elite players in-state for the Class of 2021. Brecht was in Iowa City on Sunday for a junior day with the Hawkeyes, which he talks about plus much more in this update.

Q: How was your trip overall at Iowa?

BRECHT: It was really good. I got the chance to talk to the coaches and see what Iowa football was about.

Q: What do you feel Iowa football is all about following the trip?

BRECHT: It's a program built on tradition and stability with Coach Ferentz. They take their strength and conditioning very serious and want to do the best they can to help you become a man.

Q: What was your schedule during the course of the day?

BRECHT: We started with lunch and then toured the facility. We then listened to players talk and went to our position meetings. After that, we learned about the strength and conditioning there and then they wrapped it up.

Q: What was your highlight of the day?

BRECHT: Talking with the coaches.

Q: Why’d that stand out so much?

BRECHT: It was just a great experience talking to them face to face and not just watching them on TV.

Q: Which coaches did you talk to most and how are those relationships?

BRECHT: I met with a lot of them. I don't know if I'm supposed to say names, but I felt comfortable with them and felt like I built a good relationship with them.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

BRECHT: I feel like it's a great program and they take care of their players. They do a great job within the community.

Q: Did they say anything about you as a recruit?

BRECHT: They said they liked my film and they will be in contact.

Q: Do you have any plans to get back down to Iowa City?

BRECHT: Yes. They said I could come up for a spring practice sometime.

Q: Do you have any other visit plans this spring?

BRECHT: Iowa State on the 9th.

Q: What colleges are recruiting you overall?

BRECHT: Iowa and Iowa State right now.

Q: What college is recruiting you the hardest?

BRECHT: Probably Iowa State because they offered me.

Q: How did it feel to get that offer?

BRECHT: It was awesome. One of the best feelings I've had.

Q: When do you eventually want to make a final decision?

BRECHT: I’m not in any rush. I still have a couple years, so I'll see where that leads.

Q: What was favorite school growing up?

BRECHT: Iowa.

Q: What camps are you trying to go to this summer?

BRECHT: Iowa and Iowa State for sure, maybe a Nebraska one.

Q: Do you expect your next contact with the Iowa coaches when you visit this spring?

BRECHT: Probably.