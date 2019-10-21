Class of 2021 tight end A.J. Rollins had a chance to make his first visit to the University of Iowa on Saturday. For the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Omaha native, it was a good experience as he continues to learn more about the Hawkeyes and their recruiting interest.

"I had a very good visit," said Rollins. "I got to talk some coaches and looked at the weight room. When we got on the field, the environment was great - very loud and very passionate fans. Overall, it was a great visit."

Rollins, who arrived early on Saturday morning before the 11 AM kickoff between Iowa and Purdue, took us through his day in Iowa City.

"Once me and my family arrived at Iowa, we ate breakfast," Rollins said. "While eating breakfast, we sat down with a lady that was an expert with majors and looked over a book with majors and explored and talked about what I would like to major in in college."

"After that, we went to the weight room," he continued. "One of the coaches talked to us about the weight room and why it’s important. Also, in the weight room, we our height and weight measurements, and then went to the film room where we watched a pump up video that featured George Kittle."

"Shortly after the video, we went down on the field," said Rollins. "On the field, I talked to Coach Woods,Coach Polasek, and Coach Bell. I introduced my family to Coach Woods and talked to him about my game last night. He also talked to me about my grades and I said I’m having a really strong year off the field. Coach Bell really just introduced himself and asked what position I play and told me to have a good time. The last coach I talked to was Coach Polasek. He greeted me and introduced himself. All of the conversations were very welcoming and I could tell the coaches have interest in me."

Then, it was on to the game where Rollins watched Iowa beat Purdue 26-20 on Homecoming Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

"The atmosphere was amazing," Rollins said. "The thing that really stuck out was that all the fans were into the game. Like at some schools, you’ll look around and see fans are talking and not paying attention to the game, but at Kinnick the fans were engaged. If the refs were making a bad call, they were letting them have it."

While the Hawkeyes have not yet joined the list of schools that have offered Rollins, he is already off to a great start with opportunities at Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa State so far.

"It’s an exciting experience," said Rollins. "Going on visits is always fun. Being offered just gives me a rush, like it’s a reward for your hard work. It gives you an opportunity to choose the college that best fits you and take you to the next level."

The Class of 2021 prospect plans to visit at least three more college this fall before the end of the season.

"My next visit will be to Oklahoma State on November 2," said Rollins. "I will also be visiting Notre Dame. I do not have a set date yet, but I will be there before the end of the year. My last visit will be the last game of year at Nebraska when they play Iowa on November 29."