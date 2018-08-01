After attending Iowa’s camp in June, Class of 2021 wide receiver Dino Kaliakmanis was back on campus in Iowa City this weekend for the Hawkeye Tailgater. For the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Kaliakmanis, it was an opportunity to spend more time with the Iowa coaching staff as he continues to build a relationship with the Hawkeyes. We caught up with the Illinois native afterwards to get a complete update.

Q: Can you take us through what all you got to do at Iowa today?

KALIAKMANIS: Today, the coaches and the staff took us around the whole campus to look at the academic buildings, football stadium, weight room, meeting rooms, etc.

Q: What stood out the most about the visit to you as far as highlights?

KALIAKMANIS: The coaching staff, the whole university, and how they are with their athletes.

Q: What did the coaches have to say when you sat down and talked with them? Did they talk about what they would like to see this fall before offering?

KALIAKMANIS: Today was more about the coaches getting to know me and me getting to know the coaches.

Q: What is your overall impression of Iowa right now just leaving there today?

KALIAKMANIS: Both academic and athletic facilities were top notch. I really felt that the University of Iowa puts a great emphasis on its athletes’ performance, not only on the field, but off the field as well.

Q: What’s next for you recruiting wise? Where are you at in the whole process right now?

KALIAKMANIS: Right now, my biggest emphasis is preparing for the upcoming season. We want to make a serious run for a state championship and I want to do my part. The recruiting process will take care of itself.

Q: Your twin brother, Athan Kaliakmanis, has an offer from Iowa. Have you two talked much about playing at the same college together or how do you approach it at this point?

KALIAKMANIS: We have and will if it’s meant to be. We both just want to play the game we love.

A Class of 2021 prospect, Dino Kaliakmanis currently holds scholarship offers from Kansas and Toledo.