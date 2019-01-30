Clayton Thurm walking on at Iowa
In-state offensive lineman Clayton Thurm has made his college decision. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Williamsburg native has decided to accept a preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa and join the Hawkeyes this year. Thurm's decision comes on the heels of his official visit to Iowa City this past weekend.
"It was an awesome atmosphere and great talking with the coaches," said Thurm. "My highlight was getting to meet with coach and players on the team and talking with them."
In addition to Iowa, Thurm had a preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa State, and scholarship offers from UNI, Wayne State, Minnesota State, and Sioux Falls.
Excited to announce I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa!!🐤 #gohawks pic.twitter.com/CSTdsJ7cKh— Clayton Thurm (@ClaytonThurm) January 30, 2019
See highlights from Thurm's senior year at Williamsburg in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2019 walk-ons:
Clayton Thurm - 6-foot-4, 265-pound OL from Williamsburg, IA (Williamsburg)
Louie Stec - 6-foot-1, 245-pound DT from La Grange Park, IL (Nazareth Academy)
Jackson Frericks - 6-foot-7, 205-pound TE from Cedar Falls, IA (Cedar Falls)
Javon Foy - 6-foot-0, 175-pound WR from Moline, IL (Moline)
Keontae Luckett - 5-foot-9, 180-pound RB from New London, IA (New London)
Spencer Daufeldt - 6-foot-1, 265-pound DT from West Liberty, IA (West Liberty)
Willie O'Hara - 6-foot-1, 235-pound LB from Des Moines, IA (Iowa Western)
Quinn Schulte - 6-foot-1, 175-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier)
Kyler Fisher - 6-foot-0, 197-pound DB from Gowrie, IA (Southeast Valley)
Nick DeJong - 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL from Pella, IA (Pella)
Lucas Amaya - 6-foot-3, 205-pound K from Muskego, WI (Muskego)
Zach Kluver - 6-foot-2, 205-pound LS from Ankeny, IA (Centennial)
Taylor Fox - 6-foot-3, 265-pound OL from Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan)