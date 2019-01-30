In-state offensive lineman Clayton Thurm has made his college decision. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Williamsburg native has decided to accept a preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa and join the Hawkeyes this year. Thurm's decision comes on the heels of his official visit to Iowa City this past weekend.

"It was an awesome atmosphere and great talking with the coaches," said Thurm. "My highlight was getting to meet with coach and players on the team and talking with them."

In addition to Iowa, Thurm had a preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa State, and scholarship offers from UNI, Wayne State, Minnesota State, and Sioux Falls.