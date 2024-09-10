Last Friday, Hawkeye Beacon traveled to Waterloo to get a look at 2026 OT Iowa commit, Carson Nielsen. The three-star recruit and No. 3 prospect in the state of Iowa, Nielsen holds down the left tackle position for Waterloo West.

We spoke with Lonnie Moore, West's head coach, prior to the contest. Moore detailed why the Hawkeyes stood out to Nielsen in the recruitment process, his thoughts on what Nielsen is best at on the football field and more.