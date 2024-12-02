Coach Speak: Vitti and Parker a Match Made in Heaven

Following a gameday visit to Iowa on Friday, the Hawkeyes landed the commitment of 2026 four-star safety, Marcello Vitti. The No. 148 player in the class, Vitti hails from Divine Child High School in Detroit, Michigan.

Hawkeye Beacon caught up with Chris Laney, Vitti's head coach at Divine Child, to discuss Vitti's rise as a prospect, the best part about his game at the high school level, where he'll fit best in Iowa's defense, and more.

