Back in his early years of high school, Djimon Colbert was actually a cornerback. Eventually he grew into a safety later in high school and initially he believed he would play that position at the University of Iowa. But, he kept growing and moved to linebacker last season. Now he's a starter for the Hawkeyes at linebacker and discusses his growth and development at the position. Colbert also discusses if he's been impacted by the movement at linebacker this season and how he's performed as a starter.

