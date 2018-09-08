With Kristian Welch sidelined, but in uniform, due to injury, Djimon Colbert made the first start of his college career. After arriving at Iowa as a potential safety prospect, he bulked up and moved to linebacker last season. This year he's in the two deeps and opportunity knocked on Saturday against the Cyclones and he made the most of it. Colbert had five tackles in Iowa's win over Iowa State and talks about how this week went for him, how playing last week helped calm his nerves, and the dominant play of Iowa's defense.

