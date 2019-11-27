With his 6-foot-8, 240-pound frame, the future is bright for West Des Moines Valley offensive tackle Colby Christensen. The Hawkeyes have taken notice of this senior and had him visit for their win over Illinois.

“(It went) great," said Christensen. "Iowa gave me a really great vibe and it always great to see a win.”

Christensen mentioned which part of the day stood out to him overall.

“The best part was definitely getting to talk to the coaches on the sideline," Christensen said. "They did a great job of making me feel wanted and gave me the feeling they wanted to know me as a person.”

The Iowa coaches have spoken highly of Christensen and his potential over the next five years.

“They said they were super interested in my size and how I can develop over the years.”

Christensen likes what he has seen with the Hawkeyes as a whole.

“I like how they are always competitive and hold their guys to the highest standard.”

Iowa, which started recruiting Christensen two weeks ago, has attention from a number of other colleges as well.

“I have a full scholarship offer to Indiana State and multiple D2 offers.”

Christensen is also considering an opportunity at a program he followed when he was younger.

“I have a preferred walk-on opportunity from Iowa State.”

The smaller versus bigger school debate is something Christensen will continue to weigh.

“Both are great opportunities, but it's hard to say no to incentives.”

Christensen has one more visit to get a look at another program.

“I'm visiting Northern Illinois later in the week.”

Staying patient in recruiting has been key for Christensen.

“I knew with my body type that recruiting would happen a little later than most," he said. "So, when it started picking up, I was excited for it to start.”

Christensen mentioned the factors that will help him find his college home.

“How much I like the coach, if the team has a real feeling of family, and if the school has high academics in my intended major (business law)."

Although his team fell short of a title, Christensen was pleased with his growth as a senior at the high school level.

“Personally, I had a great season," Christensen said. "I grew as a tackle and my football IQ grew tremendously. The team made it to the state championship but came up a tad bit short. I feel like the team gave all of its mental and physical capacity to the team.”