News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-06 11:37:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Colby impresses Iowa coaches at camp

Bvt4tdhll9udaaucsoef
Connor Colby has a busy camp schedule this summer including a stop in Iowa City last weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport
@iowapreps
Staff

Cedar Rapids Kennedy offensive tackle Connor Colby currently holds an offer from the Hawkeyes, but that didn't stop him from continuing to impress their staff at camp on Sunday.“They really liked h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}