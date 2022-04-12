Colby sticking at guard

It's rare that a true freshman starts along the offensive line for the Hawkeyes. That's exactly what Connor Colby did last season. The first year player from Cedar Rapids came in and found a home at guard and never really left the starting lineup.



He talks about what he learned last year as a starter, how important it was to have Tyler Linderbaum next to him in his first year, if he has stayed at guard this spring for all his reps, and what he has seen from the three players contending to be the starting center.

