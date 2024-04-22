As he announced via social media on Monday evening, Carson Nielsen, a 2026 three-star OL out of Waterloo West High School, has committed to the Iowa football program. Nielsen is the first commit in Iowa's 2026 recruiting class. The commitment comes six weeks following my FutureCast of Nielsen to Iowa.

One of the most highly-sought after recruits in the 2026 class out of the Midwest, NIelsen has fielded offers from Wisconsin, Tennessee, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota and more. He also received interest from blue-chip programs including Alabama and Notre Dame. "It was pretty crazy getting to put the jersey on and be there with my family," Nielsen said of Iowa's Junior Day in February. "Coach (George) Barnett and I are starting to get really close, and I like being around all of them down there. I mean, it's Iowa. My family and I grew up watching them, and I'm comfortable there." "At certain schools you go to, they don't prioritize you. When I go there, I can tell I'm one of their top guys."



Though Nielsen felt like a priority on his visit at Iowa, he could tell that Barnett wasn't buttering him up for the sole purpose of trying to get a commitment. "He won't BS you," Nielsen said. "He won't kiss your butt, and he'll tell you the truth. He's really nice to my family. I spent a lot of time with him when I was down there for bowl practice, too. I've just kept getting closer with him." Nielsen said he especially appreciates Barnett's honesty and practicality. "Barnett talks about the development," Nielsen said. "If I go there he could develop me and turn me into an Iowa offensive lineman. That's what I'm really excited for if I do go there -- developing."