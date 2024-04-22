COMMIT: 2026 Three-Star OT Carson Nielsen Picks Iowa
As he announced via social media on Monday evening, Carson Nielsen, a 2026 three-star OL out of Waterloo West High School, has committed to the Iowa football program. Nielsen is the first commit in Iowa's 2026 recruiting class.
The commitment comes six weeks following my FutureCast of Nielsen to Iowa.
One of the most highly-sought after recruits in the 2026 class out of the Midwest, NIelsen has fielded offers from Wisconsin, Tennessee, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota and more. He also received interest from blue-chip programs including Alabama and Notre Dame.
"It was pretty crazy getting to put the jersey on and be there with my family," Nielsen said of Iowa's Junior Day in February. "Coach (George) Barnett and I are starting to get really close, and I like being around all of them down there. I mean, it's Iowa. My family and I grew up watching them, and I'm comfortable there."
"At certain schools you go to, they don't prioritize you. When I go there, I can tell I'm one of their top guys."
Though Nielsen felt like a priority on his visit at Iowa, he could tell that Barnett wasn't buttering him up for the sole purpose of trying to get a commitment.
"He won't BS you," Nielsen said. "He won't kiss your butt, and he'll tell you the truth. He's really nice to my family. I spent a lot of time with him when I was down there for bowl practice, too. I've just kept getting closer with him."
Nielsen said he especially appreciates Barnett's honesty and practicality.
"Barnett talks about the development," Nielsen said. "If I go there he could develop me and turn me into an Iowa offensive lineman. That's what I'm really excited for if I do go there -- developing."
Greg Smith, national recruiting analyst for Rivals, shared his evaluation of Nielsen in March:
"The first thing you can’t help but notice when you see Nielsen on film is his frame," Smith said. "Standing at 6-foot-7, 285-pounds without any bad weight is very impressive. When you remember that he just finished his sophomore season of high school football, it's easy to see why schools would love to have him be part of their programs."
"Nielsen is also not a lumbering offensive lineman. He’s got good athleticism and sweet feet that will continue to help him through his high school career. Once he gets to college he’s got the potential to be a multi-year starter in a major conference."