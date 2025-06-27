COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2026 LB Billy Weivoda

One more commitment to round out the week? Sure thing. Iowa continues to have great success adding talent to the defensive side of the ball in their 2026 recruiting class. The latest addition? High three-star prospect Billy Weivoda, who committed to Iowa on Friday.
Weivoda, a 6'2", 206-lb prospect out of Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, is currently rated a high three-star prospect (5.7 Rivals rating) by Rivals. He chose Iowa over a lengthy list of additional offers, including Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, and South Florida. He also visited Appalachian State and Jacksonville State and reported offers from several mid-majors, including Arkansas State, Ball State, Buffalo, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, New Mexico, Toledo, Troy, and Western Kentucky.
"I think Iowa is one of the most underrated programs in college football right now," Weivoda told Hawkeye Report in announcing his commitment to Iowa. "I don’t know if a lot of people think of them like that, but they’ve built something special there.”
Weivoda helped lead his Milton high school team to a 15-0 record last season and was a terror on defense. He had 89 total tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, as well as 18 QB hurries overall. He also added four pass break-ups, three blocked punts, and a two recovered fumbles to add to his resume for creating havoc.
Weivoda is the 13th member of Iowa's 2026 recruiting class and the fifth consecutive defensive player to join the class, alongside defensive lineman Sawyer Jezierski, defensive back Ronnie Hill, EDGE Kasen Thomas, and fellow linebacker Julian Manson.