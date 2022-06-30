Commitment breakdown: Five-star Kadyn Proctor picks Iowa

Proctor took his official visit to Iowa this past weekend where he met up with former high school teammate Xavier Nwankpa and made the decision to stay home and represent his state.

The nation's top offensive tackle recruit, Kadyn Proctor , is staying home to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes . The Pleasant Hill (IA) Southeast Polk star originally released an official visit schedule with Iowa noticeably absent from the list. Proctor then apparently had a change of heart, cancelled three of his remaining visits and announced a final two of Alabama and Iowa.

Kadyn Proctor is a physical and athletic specimen with first round draft pick potential written all over him. He is a dominant force on the edge who is capable of overpowering defensive lineman in the run game and athletic enough to fend off the most dangerous pass rushers in the drop back game. Along with his physical and athletic gifts, Proctor has recently begun to show signs of developing that killer instinct which he will need to maximize his potential and be a dominant offensive lineman in the Big 10. The sky is the limit in terms of potential and Proctor is one of few offensive lineman in the nation who could have literally chosen whichever school he wanted in the end. Iowa football is adding a potential difference maker with limitless upside to an already impressive offensive front.

Proctor becomes the new highest ranked recruit in Iowa football history besting that of his former teammate and current Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa.