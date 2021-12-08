Commitment breakdown: Five-star Xavier Nwankpa picks Iowa

The nation's top safety recruit, Xavier Nwankpa, is staying home to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Southeast Polk (IA) star announced a top three of Iowa, Notre Dame, and Ohio State on Oct. 2 prior to announcing his pledge to Iowa today. Many speculated that Ohio State was the team to beat early on, then it turned to Notre Dame for a period of time, but in the end he chose to stay home and represent his state.

What the Hawkeyes are getting:

Nwankpa is an elite talent with upside that is rarely seen in an Iowa recruiting class. That says a lot when you consider how many players the Hawkeyes put in the NFL. The Iowa recruiting model has typically been to identify players that fit their program, and then develop them into star players. Now they have a player who is already a star in the making. When you consider what the Hawkeye staff has done in developing lesser talent, you begin to wonder how far they can take a player with Nwankpa's tools. Nwankpa has an NFL frame which still has plenty of room for growth, and should flourish in the Iowa weight program. He has great speed, is extremely efficient in all of his movements, shows great range, and is physical to boot. Along with being an elite safety, Nwankpa also has next level ability as a return man. He is extremely impressive with the ball in his hands, and one could argue that Nwankpa has a skill-set that makes him a future NFL prospect on both sides of the ball.

Why it's big for Iowa: