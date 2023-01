After an official visit this weekend, 2023 Fort Wayne, Ind. tight end Grant Leeper has committed to Iowa according to his Twitter page.

The 6'6, 220-pounder had held off on a decision, not inking a letter of intent during the early signing period in December. It paid off, as he began to receive offers from bigger, Power Five schools this month.

Along with offers from Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Illinois, Youngstown State, Navy, and Army, Leeper ultimately received offers from Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Indiana, and Iowa.