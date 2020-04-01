Connections strong at Iowa for 4-star 2022 Tyler Morris
Four-star class of 2022 receiver Tyler Morris was supposed to visit Iowa recently. That trip, like many others, had to be canceled when the NCAA put recruiting back into a dead period. Iowa, though...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news