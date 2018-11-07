After seeing his season end early last year due to injury, Connor McCaffery will have a much larger role this year for the Iowa basketball team. His primary role will be as Iowa's backup point guard and he sees himself as a facilitator, but his head coach (and father) would like to see him also be more aggressive when the opportunity presents itself. He discusses how the team has looked, if they are playing better on the defensive end, how much time he spends at the point with Jordan Bohannon at the point, and much more.

