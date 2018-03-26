Ticker
Connor McCaffery's hardship waiver approved

Connor McCaffery's hardship waiver was approved, meaning he still has four years of eligibility.
Associated Press
HawkeyeReport.com
Staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa freshman guard Connor McCaffery’s hardship waiver petition has been approved by the Big Ten Conference. The announcement came on Monday from the Big Ten.

McCaffery (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) will have four years of men’s basketball eligibility remaining after averaging 13.3 minutes in only four games in December as a true freshman. The native of Iowa City missed two games due to a sprained ankle, eight contests due to mononucleosis, and 19 games after undergoing a tonsillectomy in December.

