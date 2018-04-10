Opening Statement How are we doing this afternoon?

A year ago, we talked about moving this group forward and our expectations. For me, it all starts with accountability.

Coach O'Keefe talked about how in the pass game receivers are supposed to be in a certain place at a certain time. For me, that starts off the field, being where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there. Now, in spring ball, we translate that to on the field. Need to continue to work on that, but so far done a good job.

Q: Receivers have more speed this year?

COPELAND: Absolutely. With certain individuals that came in as freshman and moved the room forward. Watching film from 2017 to 2018, night and day with group speed. Some things you can't coach like speed and size. Makes you that much better.

Q: Brandon Smith fitting in at the X?

COPELAND: I have high expectations. Brandon is doing a tremendous job. He played sparingly behind VandeBerg last year and had a talk with him this spring that now it's your time. It's your job to earn and he's taken that on full steam ahead. Every day, this young man has done something to stand out. But also sometimes he lets old habits sneak back in and my job to step in and say this is not acceptable. Keep pushing forward. Gigantic hands, big receiver.

Q: Gigantic hands, big receiver. What can he do on the field that separates him?

COPELAND: He looks the part, you've got that right. He's 6-3, 215 or 220. One of the most explosive guys on the team, not just at receiver. The key for me and for him is to take the fundamentals that we teach day to day and pair them with his God given abilities and now you've got something special. He's made huge strides where he's showing us something once or twice or three times a day. Once we get him to trust his fundamentals and use his size, speed, and strength play in and play out, he'll be a force to reckon with, no question.

Q: More mental than physical?

COPELAND: I think both. Sometimes with young players, it's getting them to trust their abilities. A lot of times even though a young man may be gifted, when you don't have the experience, you can't trust it. The more we work on it, the more it shows up, and the more they start believing it. We always say you will fall back on your training. What you do day to day is what you fall back on.

Q: Matt VandeBerg led last year. Who has stepped up this year?

COPELAND: Nick Easley, without a doubt. He's such a fundamental technician. He's not the fastest or the tallest, nothing about him physically that makes you say wow, but he's a technician and does everything well, just the way you coach it. That in itself is a leader. He holds himself accountable and next step is to hold his teammates accountable, and he's doing a great job of that this spring.

Q: Next step for Ihmir Smith-Marsette?

COPELAND: Just to keep coming mentally. He has the speed and you can't coach it. One of the faster players on the team. Similar to Brandon, he has to learn to trust what we're coaching and trust his fundamentals and his ability. He understands football and lives football. Has to trust what we're coaching and trust the system. Once it comes together, we're going to have something special.

Q: Coach Ferentz said in February he (Smith-Marsette) needs to put the phone down.

COPELAND: That's something I've seen before you guys heard it. When you're around an individual pretty much every day, you see these guys more than your see your own family, and I see it on a day to day basis. It's one thing for me to say it, but when Coach Ferentz says it in a public setting, certain people hear it. Ihmir came to me after that and said man my people back home are threatening to take my phone away because Coach Ferentz said I'm on it too much. That's a good thing. In fact, if you guys see him on his phone, you tell him to get off it too.

Q: Matt Quarells didn't work out last year. Does that represent how hard it is to get on the field?

COPELAND: That's probably a better question for Coach Ferentz. Things didn't work out for him, but wish him all the best.

Q: What can you tell us about Groeneweg?

COPELAND: I call him KG. I just learned how to say Groeneweg last week. Talking about Nick Easley, KG is one in the same. He has a different skill set, but same mentality. He's kind of the dark horse for a guy that could really, really help us. He came in last year and had to redshirt and sit out. He's got one year left, so he's very mature. Very in tune to football and the receiver position. This off-season has been great for us to get to know him on a personal level outside the football field because he's sharp. He's going to bring some things to the table that people aren't expecting.

Q: When you recruit in Florida, what is the first thing you tell them about Iowa?

COPELAND: First thing is I'm honest with them. This is not for everybody. Coach O'Keefe talked about the work we put in, waking up at 5:15 AM to lift weights. But if you're willing to put in the work and not fall into the trap of instant gratification - that's not what Iowa is built on - we're a break the rock program, which is doing ordinary things at an extraordinary level on a day by day process. The guys that can do that fit here. It's my job and our job to figure out who those guys are that fit our program.

Q: How can receivers help Nate with deep throws?

COPELAND: Really it comes down to learning our offense. Being where we're supposed to be when we're supposed to be there. There's a lot of elements to it, seeing things before the snap and after the snap and knowing whether to change or keep your assignment. So learning the system in and out, the more we progress the more we improve. We've made strides this off-season and especially in spring ball. Have we arrived? Absolutely not. But are we getting closer? Yes, I believe so.

Q: Self scouted yourself as a coach. What did you find?

Biggest thing was me understanding what we're asking our receivers to do. There's a lot of elements to it, so coming in year one, you understand what you understand and try to build off of that. Now I can see it on film as far as what the players understand and what I was getting across to them. They either executed or they didn't. If they didn't, then I need to find a better way to get it across to them.



Q: When you look at Max Cooper and Henry Marchese, and incoming guys like Tyrone Tracy, what do you want to get out of them?

COPELAND: I want them to get in right away and see where they fit in. For the guys coming in, really can't speak for them until they get here. Never know for sure how they will conform to the schedule. It's potential versus production. With Marchese, he definitely has a chance. Best opportunity for him is going to be through special teams. He's a gritty, tall receiver. Those skills translate to special teams. For a lot of our younger guys, that's their way to get on the bus.



Q: What about Cooper?

COPELAND: He kind of fit into that mode with Brandon Smith where he played sparingly last year. Now it's his time to do it on a day to say basis. Some days he's going forward and some days taking a step back. He had a good day the other day, now let's do it again the next practice and the practice after that. Just getting consistently accountable day to day.





