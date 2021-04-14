HawkeyeReport - Copeland talks Iowa wide receivers

That means Kelton Copeland is looking for returning standouts like Nico Ragaini, Tyrone Tracy, and Charlie Jones to elevate their play on the field and their leadership off it. Thus far Copeland is pleased with what he has seen from the wide receivers. He discusses the play and leadership of Tracy this spring and the potential rising stars in true freshman Keegan Johnson and Arland Bruce, who arrived in January.

It will be a new look for the Hawkeyes at wide receiver. Gone are four year contributors Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who are off to chase their dreams in the NFL.

This will be rough quotes and notes, not a full transcript. ---

Kelton Copeland Opening Statement

Just want to start things off by saying we just finished up practice No. 7 so right at the midway point basically. Going back to practice No. 1, we look at every practice as an opportunity especially in spring ball. Whether you are a seasoned vet like Tyrone Tracy and Max Cooper or a brand new guy like Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce, this is an opportunity to improve and show the coaches what you can do. It's been a very productive spring so far. I've seen some good things. Tyrone Tracy has done an excellent job and really has become a leader for the room, so I commend him for that. Nico Ragaini hasn't practiced a whole lot, but helping us out in the room. Max Cooper has really stepped up his game. He's played here and there earlier in the career, but really pushing forward this spring. Desmond Hutson, Jackson Ritter making steady strides. I know the common trend is to ask about the news guys, Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce, and they've done a good job. They are learning at a fast rate. I don't think I could do what they're doing when I was their age. They're progressing well.

Q: Tyrone Tracy said he fell into a rut maybe last year. How have you seen him grow since that point?



KC: He's been exceptional. He's playing four positions right now. He's the only guy that can do that - Z, X, Y, or F positions. He's been doing that for two full years. That says a lot about his eagerness to learn and his football IQ and athletic ability. Anywhere that he can get on the field, he's always looking for the next challenge. A lot of guys might say they want to do that, but Tyrone is a man of his word. He walks the walk. Any capacity I've challenged him, he's not only met it but exceeded it. I'm excited for his future.

Q: Desmond Hutson played in three games as a freshman. How is he progressing at the X? Is he in the mix to start there?



KC: Absolutely. Desmond has done a really good job. Maybe came in more comfortable playing basketball than football, but he's done a good job since he got here. Played in three games as a freshman and then we made the decision to redshirt him. Last year, like a lot of guys, he was having to quarantine a couple different times due to contact tracing, which set him back a little bit and then he had a minor injury in camp. As frustrated as I was, I can only imagine what it was like for him last year. But now a fresh start and he's done a great job of taking advantage of his opportunities. He's done a great job in the weight room and making great strides on the field every day. He fits the mold physically. He's 6-3.5 or 6-4 and has his weight right, just needs to continue to take those small steps football wise to continue to improve.

Q: Almost every player we've talked to has mentioned Arland and Keagan. Sometimes we ask about them, but sometimes unprompted. What have they done in practice?



KC: They're taking advantage of their opportunities. We recruited Arland and Keagan for specific roles and now putting them in some of those situations and there's not much they can't handle up to this point. Do they need to learn the system better and all the details? Absolutely. They're not even close to finished products at this point, but each and every day we are challenging them and they keep answering the bell. When they're challenged, they're succeeding. They're doing a good job with their opportunities.



Q: Talking to your recruits, they are excited about the receivers at Iowa. I think you have 16 receivers and 8 are tight ends. What is your envision for this position and what it was when you first got here?

KC: When I first got here, that feels like 10 years ago. It wasn't in the best shape, but it was about taking advantage of our opportunities then too. One of my mentors always says how do you eat an elephant? You have to do it one day at a time. On Tuesday, it wasn't Tuesday practice, but opportunity No. 7. That's how we look at it. We have a great staff here and our recruiting staff has done a great job of giving us information and helping us find guys. We have some options now and have good competition. I feel good about the guys in our room. They're my guys. They're like my little brothers, but I'm getting to the age now where it's hard to call them that, but that's how I look at it. We have a lot of potential, but ultimately it comes down to production. The guys who produce in practice, those are the guys that will play on Saturdays.



Q: Last year the run game had more explosive plays and in part due to blocking from receivers. Who is stepping up there now that Brandon is gone?



KC: Good question. Brandon always played the X for us, so we could game plan around that with him in that role and a big part in our run game. That's part of our spring evaluation is finding out who is going to be the next guy or guys like that. Right now I can't answer that honestly. That's what spring ball is for. Whether it be catching the ball, running after the catch, or blocking, which is just as important, that's part of the challenge is putting guys in position to do that and seeing how they handle that challenge.

Q: A couple of your redshirt freshman, Quavon Matthews and Diante Vines, got lost in the shuffle with COVID last year. How are they progressing?



KC: They've done a really good job. Like you said, the position we were put in last year kind of upset their development a little bit. But now we're progressing and moving forward. They're both very skilled and good returners, so I'm excited to see them get out and perform like I know they can. They're starting to show what we hoped they would be able to coming out of high school.

Q: How do you deal with egos at your position which might be hardest?

KC: I think Phil might have something to say with me having the hardest job with egos. DBs might be the hardest and I've coached them before. But I'm blessed to be around the guys that we have here. They do a great job of recruiting here and there's a special kind of young man that fits into our program. Receivers have a way about us. We're always open, never covered, and want the ball every play. That's part of my job is managing that.