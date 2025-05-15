Council Bluffs 3SSB: Seven Prospects We're Watching

This weekend, Hawkeye Beacon will return to the 3SSB Circuit in Council Bluffs. A barrage of college coaches will be in attendance to watch some of the top basketball talent from across the country as May 16-18, the lone live evaluation period of the summer, begins on Friday and wraps up Sunday.

With several prospects connected to the Iowa basketball program that play on the Adidas circuit and loads of other talent in the building, we'll have our eyes on a few recruits in particular. Let's take a look at who will be there, and Iowa's investment in each prospect.