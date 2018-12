Linebacker Spencer Cuvelier led Iowa Central with 6 tackles and 3 TFL as the Tritons beat Monroe College 34-20 in the first game of the Graphic Edge Bowl at the UNI-Dome on Sunday. After the game, we caught up with the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Cuvelier to talk about his performance and the latest on his recruiting, including a couple upcoming official visits and recent interest from the Iowa Hawkeyes.