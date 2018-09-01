With the Iowa offense struggling to get their footing in the first half, it was the Hawkeye defense that led the way in the Hawkeyes win over Northern Illinois. More specifically, it was the Iowa defensive line that picked up the pace, particularly in the second half, when they held the Huskies to just 65 yards total offense. The line finished the day with five sacks, led by a pair from Parker Hesse and one from A.J. Epenesa, who also had a forced fumble and two QB hurries. They discuss the effort on the defensive side of the ball.

