With veteran leadership along the defensive line, they have communicated with the rest of the team that it was time to move forward and on to this week for the Iowa football team. Sam Brincks and Chauncey Golston said the message has been well received from guys like Parker Hesse. The three defensive linemen discuss what they have seen on film that they need to correct, the differences between Coach Morgan and Coach Bell as position coaches, and Hesse looks at his journey to Iowa and picking the team up this week.

