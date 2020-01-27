After earning a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes in December, Class of 2021 defensive end Daine Hanson was able to make his first visit to Iowa City this weekend. Following the junior day visit, we caught up with the 6-foot-7, 240-pound Hanson to get a complete update.

Q: Could you take us through the junior day a little bit? What all did you get to do and what were the biggest highlights for you?

HANSON: First, we walked into the building and they were having lunch. A few minutes later, all of the coaches introduced themselves to all of the recruits and parents. Coach Ferentz was the last to speak for about 10 minutes on the team success and academic success that they’ve had with the football program. After that, the recruits got to do a photo shoot, which was really cool and I enjoyed it a lot for sure.

Right after that, we got to see the strength and conditioning side of it all, which was in the weight room. Then my parents and I got to meet with head coach Kirk Ferentz individually. After that, the recruits got to meet their positional coaches, which for me was the defensive line with Coach Bell and then we wrapped up.

My favorite part of the day was definitely the photo shoot and meeting with Coach Ferentz individually and getting to know him personally a bit.

Q: What did the coaches have to say in position meetings?

HANSON: I mostly got to talk with Coach Bell, the defensive line coach, and other recruits about the school and football program in general. We got to know the bonds and culture that they form for the d-line and got to know a little bit more about Coach Bell personally. We just talked about how you have to work and have specific traits for you to be the man you have to be in order to become a better person and football player.

Q: Leaving Iowa City today, where do things stand with Iowa for you right now?

HANSON: Even before I went in today, I knew they are a great school and football program and now I think even more highly of them after today.

Q: What's next on your schedule recruiting wise?

HANSON: What’s next for me is next week on Saturday I have Notre Dame. Hopefully in March, I’ll be able to go to a few spring practices at a couple of colleges and possibly take a couple officials maybe April and probably even during the fall as well.