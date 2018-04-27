After being projected by many NFL Draft experts as a potential first round pick, James Daniels had to wait until Friday night and the 2nd round before he heard his name called.

The junior center was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 39th pick of the NFL Draft. Daniels played three years at Iowa and made an early entry into the NFL.

The former four star prospect out of Ohio was essentially a three year starter for the Hawkeyes, moving into the starting lineup as a true freshman halfway through the year.

Daniels was named 2nd team All Big Ten as a sophomore by Athlon’s and 3rd team All Big Ten by the coaches and media. He was named honorable mention All Big Ten in his junior year.

He becomes the first Iowa player selected by the Chicago Bears since offensive lineman Bill Anderson in 1990 in the 7th round.

Daniels is the 16th offensive lineman selected during the Ferentz era. Four Iowa offensive lineman have been first round picks since Ferentz took over the program. Daniels is the 2nd Iowa offensive lineman selected in the second round during Ferentz tenure, following Eric Steinbach, who was selected by the Bengals in 2003.

According to http://Spotrac.com , the 39th pick (Daniels) is slotted to make 6,950,270 over the life of the rookie contract with an estimated signing bonus of 3,134,742.