After impressing the Iowa coaching staff at not just one, but two camps this past month, cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes earned a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. Today, the 6-foot-0, 161-pound Michigan native accepted that offer and gave the Iowa coaching staff his verbal commitment during his official visit to Iowa City.

"The main thing that made up my decision was the players and the coaching staff," said Deasfernandes. "They let you into their arms and keep it real with you."

It was at the Lindenwood Camp in St. Louis where Deasfernandes first stood out to Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and staff. That earned him an invite to Iowa's camp two weeks later, where he continued to impress with his skills at cornerback.

"The coaches really liked how fluid I was in the drills as well as in one on ones," Deasfernandes said. "They were also surprised that I am only 16 years old, meaning that I am still growing into my body."

Traveling to Iowa City with his parents this weekend, Deasfernandes had freshman cornerback D.J. Johnson as his host, and felt like he fit in well with the team.

"The visit was a lot of fun," said Deasfernandes. "We got to tour the facility, meet the coaches, and have fun with the current players as well. It really just felt like home for me and my family."

Prior to the recent interest from Iowa, Deasfernandes was looking at scholarship offers from Southeast Missouri State, Northwood University, and Davenport University, so the leap to the Big Ten is something he is still trying to wrap his head around a bit.

"I am absolutely astonished about this whole thing," Deasfernandes said. "Just like a year ago, I wasn’t even dreaming of this, but at the same time I saw a vision that I was going to be at Iowa. It was weird because on my official visit I kept having deja vu type of moments."

Overall, Deasfernandes is commitment No. 16 for the Iowa coaching staff in the Class of 2020.