The list of Big Ten teams that have been a thorn in the side of the Iowa defense over the years is short. But, at the top of that list is Purdue under the direction of Jeff Brohm. Since he arrived as the head coach of the Boilermakers, Brohm has been able to exploit the Hawkeye defense and create explosive plays.



On Saturday, Kaevon Merriweather, Riley Moss, and Seth Benson will look to change that. It was clear in talking to all three players that the success that Purdue has had is a sticking point for the Iowa defense. They discuss why Purdue has had success and if any of them will have a little something extra for former teammates Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy, who are now part of the Boilermaker program.