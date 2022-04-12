DeJean showing versitility

Cooper DeJean was a versatile athlete at the high school level, playing both offense and defense, and other sports. He was a star in just about everything in did as a prep standout.



Since he arrived in Iowa City, DeJean has focused on one sport, football, but he has played multiple positions. DeJean talks about coming in and playing safety before moving to corner after the bye week. He discusses moving back to safety and also playing Cash for the Hawkeye defense. He also talks about if he's going to be on kickoff or punt return this season and being on scout team last year.

