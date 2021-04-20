HawkeyeReport - Demetrious Allen sets first official visit

After receiving a scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff a couple weeks ago, Class of 2022 defensive end Demetrious Allen was able to learn more about the Hawkeyes through a virtual tour on Zoom Monday night.

"I saw the university, the football facilities, and some of Iowa’s statistics," said Allen. "The stats were very extraordinary. They put an impressive amount of people into the NFL. I like that they not only have a well-rounded football program, but also great academics."

At the end of the call, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Allen and high school teammate Landen Livingston both received invites to make an official visit to Iowa City on June 25, which they have now accepted.

"I look forward to seeing the atmosphere of Iowa in person and how the people interact," Allen said.

For the Indiana native, it is the first official visit that he has scheduled, but he hopes to set more now that the recruiting calendar is opening back up as he looks over a list of nearly two dozen scholarship offers.

"I’d like to take them to the schools that I believe are seriously interested in me and the ones that I’m very interested in," said Allen.

A three-star prospect, Allen currently holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Toledo, Ball State, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Miami-OH, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Army, Air Force, Illinois State, Dartmouth, Penn, Princeton, Harvard, and Yale.