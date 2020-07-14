HawkeyeReport - Denin Limouris walking on at Iowa

Denin Limouris walking on at Iowa
Denin Limouris has made his college decision. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound TE/FB from Illinois is headed to the University of Iowa where he will be a preferred walk-on for the Hawkeyes next year.
"With this decision, it was definitely tough, but after really sitting down with my parents and meeting virtually with the coaches a few times it was really a no-brainer," Limouris told HawkeyeReport.com. "I love the culture and tradition at Iowa and they also really have a plan for me, which made me really feel wanted."
"I also considered walking on at Michigan or playing at a lower level Division I school, but after a lot of thinking I decided that Iowa was the best fit for me," Limouris said.
COMMITTED #swarm21 🐤🐤🐤@HitterFootball @HawkeyeFootball @CoachSWallace @CoachBFerentz @TylerBarnesIOWA @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @lemminginsider @BlairRIVALS @SBock247 pic.twitter.com/G7g1D1vqIq— Denin Limouris (@DeninLimouris) July 14, 2020
See highlights from Limouris' junior year at Glenbard West High School in the video below.
Iowa's walk-ons in the Class of 2021:
Denin Limouris - 6-foot-2, 225-pound FB from Glen Ellyn, IL
Luke Elkin - 6-foot-1, 195-pound LS from Neenah, WI