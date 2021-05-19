DePaepe now drawing blue blood attention

For many high level football prospects there’s always a tipping point when it comes to scholarship offers.

Once the first once arrives, many more quickly follow. That’s exactly what happened with 2023 four star defensive end Andrew DePaepe, who picked his first major scholarship offer from Kansas State and then the in-state schools quickly followed.

“I never really expected the first offer from Kansas State,” DePaepe said. “Then Iowa and Iowa State came and it really started to blow up.”

Now the Pleasant Valley standout edge rusher has offers from those three schools, along with Missouri, Nebraska, Arizona State, and Michigan State.

The big news for DePaepe this week is that one of the true blue bloods in college football is thinking about throwing their hat into the ring.

“Clemson has started reaching out to me,” he said. “Their defensive line coach has invited me to their camp in June and a bunch of their coaches and their Clemson football account started following me on social media.”

DePaepe said he plans to attend camp at Clemson on June 5th, but that date is still tentative. He also plans visits to Missouri, Washington, Kansas State, and Iowa during the month of June.

With a frame that is very similar to Anthony Nelson when he was in high school, Iowa has been in touch working on getting DePaepe on campus this month.

“Their DL coach (Kelvin Bell) has been in touch with and says he wants to show me techniques to continue to improve as a pass rusher. I also really liked watching Epenesa as a pass rusher when he was at Iowa.”

While recruiting as seemed to speed up with new offers, DePaepe is doing his best to try and slow the process down as he makes his first round of campus visits next month.

“I am taking the process kind of slow and waiting for June to get here. Once that hits and I can get in more contact with the coaches, I think it will be a whole lot easier to manage the process.”