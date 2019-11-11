IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Paul Reed scored 25 points with 12 rebounds and DePaul blew past Iowa 93-78 on the road Monday to move to 4-0 for the first time in 11 years.

Jalen Coleman-Lands had 17 points for the Blue Demons, who opened the game on a 19-2 run, went up 24 in just 13:16 and never looked back.

DePaul got off to a blistering start on both sides of the ball, hitting 8-of-14 3s in the first half and its lead quickly stretched from 16 to 22 points. Markese Jacobs then buried a wide-open 3 to make it 40-16.

The Blue Demons also forced 12 turnovers in the first 20 minutes -- constantly flummoxing an Iowa team that always seemed a step behind -- in building a 53-30 lead.

Iowa tried to throw a press defense and some zone at DePaul to open the second half, but it did little to stop the surging Demons. Reed's open 3 with 14:45 to go pushed DePaul ahead 65-41.

CJ Fredrick scored 16 points and Luka Garza had 14 for Iowa (1-1), which turned the ball over 19 times and let the Blue Demons shoot 61.4 % from the floor and 11 of 20 on 3s.

The Hawkeyes entered play as a 9-point favorite. Instead, they needed a late 11-1 run to make the final score seem more respectable than it was.

Reed, a second-team preseason All-Big Ten pick, finished with his third double-double in four games. Devin Gage added 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting for DePaul.

THE BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons looked like an athletic, well-balanced team with the potential to be a problem in the Big East. Coleman-Lands and Reed each went 5 of 8 from the floor in a shockingly decisive first half.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes looked slow, especially on defense, and they lacked length against the more athletic Blue Demons despite starting a pair of 6-foot-11 players. It's still mid-November, so Monday's loss might be later viewed as an aberration. But Iowa hadn't looked that bad at home in a long time.

UP NEXT

DePaul hosts Cornell on Saturday.

Iowa hosts Oral Roberts on Friday.