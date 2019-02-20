Hawkeye quarterback commit Deuce Hogan was among the visitors at Iowa’s big junior day this past weekend as the Texas native continues to help the recruiting efforts. We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Hogan after the trip to talk about his experience returning to Iowa City as a commit, some of the 7-on-7 teammates he brought with him, and much more.

Q: Please tell us a little bit about making it back to Iowa City today. What was it like for you, now as a commit, and what were the highlights of the junior day?

HOGAN: Iowa City was awesome. It was cool to be a commit because I knew that I was walking around in my future home. I really loved meeting with Coach O'Keefe and Coach Ferentz.

Q: How well have you gotten to know the other commits and recruits in 2020?

HOGAN: It was cool to meet all the other 2020 guys. They are a great group of guys and we are going to end up being a super strong class.

Q: Is there anyone in particular you talked to or are recruiting right now?

HOGAN: A ton of people. I couldn't even name them all.

Q: You also brought a couple of your 7-on-7 teammates with you. Could you tell us a little bit more about them?

HOGAN: Yeah, I brought Marques Buford and Jake Fex with me. They are two under the radar studs that would fit in great at Iowa. Both play on both sides of the ball and I have watched them both mix it up and lock up five-star recruits.

Q: What is it about Iowa that has you so comfortable to say thanks but no thanks to new offers like Georgia and Tennessee?

HOGAN: The coaches separate it from every other school in the country and after so much prayer, I just have a God given peace about it.

Q: What’s next for you this off-season as far as workouts and camps and combines?



HOGAN: For the rest of this off-season, I won’t be playing any other sports. I will live in the weight room and on the field throwing as much as I can. I will be attending the Elite 11 Camp, and traveling to places such as Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Orlando to play in 7-on-7 tournaments.