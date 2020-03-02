Devin Neal impressed by first visit to Iowa
After earning a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes in January, Class of 2021 running back Devin Neal had a chance to make his first visit to Iowa City this past weekend."I was very impressed with ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news