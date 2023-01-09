Not even one week ago, things looked awfully grim for Iowa's men's basketball team. The Hawkeyes were mired in a three-game losing streak, touched off by a shocking loss to lowly Eastern Illinois on December 21. The other two games weren't much fun to watch either. The record of 8-6 (0-3) spoke for itself. Worse, starting forward Patrick McCaffery had announced an indefinite leave from the team to address the awful effects of anxiety. Payton Sandfort had gone 0-for-19 from the field to start Big Ten play. And right around 8:25 PM, Thursday night, Indiana was enjoying a 21-point lead in the first half in front of some extremely restless natives in Iowa City. You know what comes next. Iowa sets off a rally for the ages, indisputably the best comeback in Carver-Hawkeye Arena history*, and follows it up with a 76-65 road win at Rutgers that looked so much easier than any trip to the RAC since 2017. And the path to an NCAA tournament bid is... there. Iowa's got work to do, but work is something they know how to do. *Yes, Gardner-Webb was 23 points and in less time, but it's a matter of best, not largest. And the distinction between a then-top-15 Indiana team and Gardner-Webb is self-evident -- to say nothing about the rest of the context around the IU game. And just like that, Iowa's comeback against the Hoosiers might — might — be the blueprint it needed for the rest of its season.

Payton Sandfort led all scorers with 22 points in Iowa's 76-65 win at Rutgers on Sunday. © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports (© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Iowa's renewed confidence jumped off the screen in Sunday's win over Rutgers, and in nobody was it more evident than Sandfort, who rained in 22 points on 6-for-8 (4-for-5) shooting. In a hotly competitive second half where Iowa couldn't buy a basket on the inside, Sandfort scored 14 of Iowa's 34 points, including makes on all three of his three-point attempts and three key free throws in the last minute. Of course, an 80-percent pace from behind the arc is no more sustainable than 0% for a shooter like Sandfort. Presumably, there will be another tough night waiting for him this season, just on mathematical odds alone. But just getting him back to a normal level of production is a terrific boost for Iowa, especially for what he brings to the floor in other areas of the game. Credit is also due to Filip Rebraca, who finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 40-minute ironman performance at Rutgers. Rebraca is now averaging 14.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, and he's now leading the team in minutes played -- by 88.

The two-game crater of Eastern Illinois and Nebraska has left much less margin for error than the Hawkeyes should want by early January -- just like going down 21 to Indiana left the team with 33 minutes of hard work ahead of it. But that's damage that could be survivable. Iowa's NET ranking is back to No. 42, up from 60 prior to the Rutgers game. The NCAA tournament committee doesn't use these as absolute seeding guidelines, obviously, but No. 42 corresponds to the second 11-seed team, which is straight on the bubble -- and a current 4-3 record in Quad 1 games is certainly favorable for those seeding discussions. Similarly, Bart Torvik has Iowa at No. 46, projected to an 18-13 regular season with five Quad-1 wins, and a tournament likelihood of 50.5% as of this writing. Ken Pomeroy also has Iowa projecting to 18-13 ($) prior to conference tourney play, but KenPom steers clear of tournament projections.

Torvik's game scores plotted chronologically for Iowa, along with moving averages. Yeah, the Rutgers win was that good.