Class of 2020 running back Jevyon Ducker was able to visit Iowa for their Hawkeye Tailgater this past weekend. For the 5-foot-10, 186-pound junior from Bellevue West High School in Nebraska, it was a good opportunity to learn more about the Hawkeyes and their recruiting interest in him as a player. We caught up with Ducker afterwards to get a complete update.

Q: Can you take us through what all you got to do at Iowa today?

DUCKER: We got a look at the strength presentation. Then we got a tour of the campus and the academic center. After that, we got to see the stadium and take a photo shoot, which was my favorite. Then we got to go in a position meeting and talk one on one with the coaches.

Q: What stood out the most about the visit to you?

DUCKER: The highlights were just seeing the personable coaches and seeing how they all seem together and how they all love Iowa and everything about it. Also, of course, the photo shoot.

Q: What did the coaches have to say when you sat down and talked with them? What would they like to see this fall before offering?

DUCKER: They like my play and want to see that I continue to be a productive player and build on my big season from last year. Coach Foster wants to see a game in person and bring the offensive coordinator with him to watch.

Q: What is your overall impression of Iowa right now just after leaving there?

DUCKER: It’s big time and I can definitely see myself fitting right into the culture. It was nice getting to sit down and talk and it felt like a conversation and not a recruiting event. It was very personable.

Q: What’s next for you recruiting wise? Where are you at in the whole process right now?

DUCKER: Next for me is our season and Lincoln High. I definitely want to build on my sophomore year and help us get back to the state championship. It’s been kind of quiet because of the recruiting rules for a sophomore, but Coach Huffman has received a few calls from schools this summer about me, like Boise State and Stanford. Both requested my transcripts (4.0 GPA). I’m being told that after September 1st things are really going to pick up, but I’m really just going to focus on the upcoming season and play it by ear.

A three-star prospect, Ducker currently holds scholarship offers from Purdue, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.

As a sophomore, he finished the season with 205 carries for 1,707 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground and also had 40 catches for 486 yards with 6 touchdowns receiving.

See highlights from Ducker's sophomore year at Bellevue West in the video below.