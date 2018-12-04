There were some fairly high expectations for Mississippi State coming into the 2018 season.

With a new head coach and a veteran quarterback, the feeling was the Bulldogs could be one of the surprise teams in the Southeastern Conference.

While they didn’t pull off any shocking upsets, it was a solid debut year for first year head coach Joe Moorehead, going 8-4 and landing an opportunity to play on New Year’s Day in the Outback Bowl.

Moorehead and defensive coordinator Bob Schoop should have some working knowledge how the Hawkeyes operate on both sides of the ball. Moorehead was the offensive coordinator at Penn State in 2016 and 2017 and Schoop was the defensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions in 2014-15. Schoop has been nominated this year for the Frank Broyles Award, which is presented to the top assistant coach in the country.

The Bulldogs finished the year on a high note, winning the Egg Bowl over Ole Miss, 35-3. They also beat Auburn, who was nationally ranked at the time, and Texas A&M. Their losses were to pretty much who you would expect them to lose to: Alabama, LSU, Florida, and the only real surprise might have been the defeat at the hands of Kentucky. Three of their four losses were to teams who are part of the New Year’s Six bowls.

The real story of the season for the Bulldogs wasn’t on offense, but it was on the defensive side of the ball. Mississippi State gave up the lowest points per game in the country, 12, and they were third in total defense, allowing just 268 yards per game. They were particularly stout against the run, allowing opponents just 104 yards per game and limiting them to three yards a carry. Against the pass, the Bulldogs are 6th in the nation, allowing just 164 yards passing and just five passing touchdowns. Their pass rush has been outstanding this year with 36 sacks.

On an individual basis, the Mississippi State defense is led by defensive linemen Montez Sweat and Jeffery Simmons. Sweat is a senior and Simmons is a junior who could look to leave early for the NFL after the bowl game.

Both were named to the Associated Press All SEC team this week. Sweat lead the team with 11.5 sacks from the defensive end position and Pro Football Focus gave him and overall rating of 84.8 and a pass rush rating of 81.6, which are both at the highest end of all the players in college football this season.

Simmons is a former five star in-state recruit and he has been very good in this three year career. Simmons only has one sack this year, but he has 14.5 tackles for loss from the defensive tackle position. Simmons is the highest rated player on the Mississippi State defense according to Pro Football Focus, with a 91.4 rating. His run defense number, as you would expect, is excellent at 93.1

Their defense doesn’t end with the two future NFL players on the defensive line. Safety Jonathan Abram was also named to the AP first team All SEC this week. He leads the team with 93 tackles and has 7.5 tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions, and five passes broken up. His Pro Football Focus rating this season is at 81.4 and played the most snaps on the team.

Earning second team All SEC honors this week were linebacker Erroll Thompson and cornerback Cameron Dantzler. Thompson is second on the team with 84 tackles, including 8.5 for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Thompson also had a pair of interceptions and a Pro Football Focus rating of 81.3. Dantzler had a pair of interceptions and a team high nine passes broken up. He had the second highest defensive rating at 87.2 and his coverage number was excellent at 86.5.

On the offensive side, the Bulldogs averaged 402 yards of total offense per game and scored 29.1 points per game. They have been better at running the football than they have throwing it. Mississippi State has averaged 226 yards per game on the ground and just 175 in the air.

The offense really revolved around quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. The fifth year senior signal caller is a more like Tim Tebow if you are looking for a comparison. He’s 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds and is more likely to run than throw the football.

This season, Fitzgerald rushed for 1,018 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. He also rushed for 12 touchdowns this season. In the passing game, he’s pretty average, throwing for just 1,615 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing just 52% of his passes. He has avoided most mistakes, with just seven interceptions.

Their top running back is Kylin Hill, who has rushed for 691 yards this season and averaged 6.6 yards per carry. Aeris Williams may also be involved on the ground. This year he has 502 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per carry.

In the passing game, Mississippi State is, as you would assume, pretty limited. Their leading receiver, Osirus Mitchell had just 24 receptions this season for 385 yards and four touchdowns. Hill is also a target in the passing game with 19 receptions for 164 yards and three scores. Two other starting wide receivers to watch will be Steven Guidry and Deddrick Thomas. This season, Guidry has 18 receptions for 389 yards and Thomas has 17 receptions for 240 yards.

The offensive line is led by Elgton Jenkins. The center is their highest rated offensive lineman according to Pro Football Focus at 73.5. Guards Darryl Williams and Deion Calhoun are also strong veteran players and are rated by Pro Football Focus at 71.4 and 70.7 this season.

On special teams their placekicker is Jace Christmann. This season he is 9-13 on field goals and a perfect 77-77 on PAT’s in his career. Tucker Day handles the punting duties for the Bulldogs. He’s averaging just 38.1 yards per punt this season.

In the return game, Keith Mixon handles the punt return duties. He averages 6.5 yards per punt with a long of 22 yards. Deddrick Thomas handles the kickoff return duties, but it’s limited with just five returns for an average of 18.4 yards.

One other note, if you are going to be at the Outback Bowl, prepare yourself for more cowbell. The tradition of Bulldogs fans is to ring their cowbells basically the entire game, so if you find yourself sitting near or next to a Mississippi State fan, you may want to bring a pair of headphones or earplugs because it will be continuously loud.