News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 09:27:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Early look at the 2020 Iowa offense

After a strong freshman season, Tyler Goodson is the lead back for Iowa heading into 2020.
After a strong freshman season, Tyler Goodson is the lead back for Iowa heading into 2020.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

The good news for Iowa fans is that the Hawkeye offense only loses four starters from the 2019 team that started the Holiday Bowl.The bad news is that one of those starters is their quarterback wit...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}