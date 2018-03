One year ago, Nick Easley was going through his first spring practices as an Iowa football player.

One year later after leading the Hawkeyes in receptions in 2017, Easley is now a scholarship player and as a senior to be, one of the leaders of the wide receiver group heading into the 2018 season.

Easley discusses how he has developed as a leader at the position, which young players are impressing him in spring practice at the position, and why this group needs to step up their play in 2018.