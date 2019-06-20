With a father who suited up for the Hawkeyes, Waukee tight end Eddie Saidat has kept a close eye on the program since he was younger.

“I would go to as many (games) as I could get my hands on," said Saidat. "My grandpa, dad, and I would go to at least three or five every season. Me and my grandpa would go to basketball games in the winter as well.”

Saidat is far from making a final college decision but does have a special feeling overall for the University of Iowa.

“It has meant a lot and I would love to play there," Saidat said. "That's the dream, but as of right now, I also have to keep an open mind to every opportunity that comes my way.”

A recent summer camp allowed Saidat to get to Iowa City and showcase his skills in front of the Hawkeye staff.

“The camp was a great time," he said. "I had lots of fun and learned some new things about the tight end position that I didn't already know. I performed really well at that camp and had lots of fun.”

Saidat knew exactly which portion of the trip stood out the most to him.

“My favorite part of the camp was the 1-on-1 segment because we were able to use the techniques we learned or already know against real competitors.”

The Iowa coaches liked what they saw with Saidat during the course of the day.

“They said that I was quick and explosive and that makes it hard for linebackers or even safeties to cover me, especially because I can bring the physicality from d-line over to tight end.”

Saidat has a lot of things he enjoys about Hawkeye football.

“I think and feel very highly of the Iowa program, especially since my dad played there," said Saidat. "I grew up being a huge Hawkeye fan and I go to lots of football games. The atmosphere, city, and the people of Iowa City are incredible.”

There were four other colleges across the Midwest that Saidat was able to attend as well.

“Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Nebraska," Saidat said. "They all went very well and were all a ton of fun. Those four were big man camps. Iowa was the only TE skill camp I went to, but the best, or two of the best, camps I went to not including Iowa was Minnesota and Nebraska because I got a ton of reps at both and a lot of chances to showcase my talent.”

Saidat is working on visiting one of those schools after his performance at the camp.

“Only Nebraska," said Saidat. "Erik Chinander has had a couple conversations with my dad and wants me to come and take a look at the facilities and campus with him.”

The focus from here on out for Saidat is to get ready for this fall football season at Waukee.

“Lifting at 7AM every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, then we have speed and agility at 6:30am every Tuesday and Thursday," he said. "There is also football practice every Sunday at 6:30PM.”