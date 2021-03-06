HawkeyeReport - Eight Hawks advance to Big Ten semifinals

BRACKETS

UNIVERISTY PARK, Pa. -- The University of Iowa wrestling team advanced eight wrestlers to the semifinals of the 2021 Big Ten Championships on Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Iowa leads the team race with 75.5 points and has more semifinalists than any other school.

The Hawkeyes won 11 of 13 matches in the opening session, scoring bonus points in six bouts, including four pins, one technical fall and one major decision.

Tony Cassioppi registered one of Iowa’s four falls. He flattened Maryland’s Garrett Kappes in 23 seconds, matching the fastest pin ever by a Hawkeye at the Big Ten Championships. He shares the record with Bart Chelesvig, who recorded a fall in 23 seconds in 1992.

Cassioppi answered his pin with a 9-1 major decision against Trent Hilger in the 285-pound quarterfinals.

Jacob Warner (197), Jaydin Eierman (141) and Michael Kemerer (174) also won by fall. Warner won his first of two matches by fall in 58 seconds, the fast pin of his career. He later won by 4-0 decision. Kemerer won by fall in 1 minute, 30 seconds, and Eierman used 3:58 to record his fourth consecutive pin.

Spencer Lee (125) won by technical fall in 5:33, and Austin DeSanto (133), Kaleb Young (157), Alex Marinelli (165) won by decision to advance to Saturday night’s finals.

Lee, DeSanto, Eierman, Young, Kemerer, Warner and Cassioppi have secured automatic berths to the 2021 NCAA Championships March 18-20 in St. Louis. Marinelli needs one more match to meet the four-match minimum and secure his spot.

Max Murin (149) and Nelson Brands (184) both dropped quarterfinal decisions. Brands won his opening round match 7-6 before losing by decision in the quarters. He needs one win in the consolation round to secure an automatic berth to the NCAA Championships. Murin needs two wins to secure an automatic berth.

Iowa (75.5) leads the team race by 12.5 points over Nebraska (63). Michigan (49), Penn State (45) and Minnesota (35) round out the top five.

QUOTING COACH TOM BRANDS

“We have more wrestling to do, that’s the first thing on my mind. We are looking forward to tonight. I have eight matches on my mind, and two more ore the other side. We had guys who got ready to go and tonight we need 10 to get ready. There is so much more wrestling to do.”

UP NEXT

Session II begins at 6:30 p.m. (CT). BTN and BTN Plus will provide coverage of Session II. A round of consolations will be wrestled prior to the semis.

FIRST ROUND RESULTS (tournament seeds)

184 - #9 Nelson Brands (IA) dec. #8 Zach Braunagel (ILL), 7-6

197 - #3 Jacob Warner (IA) pinned #14 Andrew Salemme (WIS), 0:58

285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi (IA) pinned #14 Garrett Kappes (Maryland), 0:23

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

125 - #1 Spencer Lee (IA) tech. fall #9 Dylan Ragusin (UM), 19-4 (5:33)

133 - #2 Austin DeSanto (IA) dec. #10 Tucker Sjomeling (NEB), 4-1

141 - #1 Jaydin Eierman (IA) pinned #9 Parker Filius (PU), 3:58

149 - #7 Ridge Lovett (NEB) dec. #2 Max Murin (IA), 11-6

157 - #2 Kaleb Young (IA) dec. #7 Chase Saldate (MSU), 4-0

165 - #1 Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. #9 Gerrit Nijenhuis (PU), 8-2

174 - #1 Michael Kemerer (IA) pinned #8 Jared Krattinger (WIS), 1:30

184 - #1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) dec. #9 Nelson Brands (IA), 14-8

197 - #3 Jacob Warner (IA) dec. #6 Thomas Penola (PU), 4-0

285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi (IA) major dec. #6 Trent Hilger (WIS), 9-1

SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS

125 - #1 Spencer Lee (IA) vs. #5 Rayvon Foley (MSU)

133 - #2 Austin DeSanto (IA) vs. #3 Lucas Byrd (ILL)

141 - #1 Jaydin Eierman (IA) vs. #4 Chad Red (NEB)

157 - #2 Kaleb Young (IA) vs. #3 Brayton Lee (MINN)

165 - #1 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. #4 Cameron Amine (MICH)

174 - #1 Michael Kemerer (IA) vs. #4 Logan Massa (MICH)

197 - #3 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. #2 Myles Amine (MICH)

285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi (IA) vs. #2 Mason Parris (MICH)

CONSOLATION MATCHUPS

149 - #2 Max Murin (IA) vs. #8 Mike Van Brill (RU)

184 - #9 Nelson Brands (IA) vs. #10 Rocky Jordan (OSU)

TEAM STANDINGS

1. IOWA 75.5

2. Nebraska 63

3. Michigan 49

4. Penn State 45

5. Minnesota 35

6. Ohio State 33

7. Michigan State 25

8. Northwestern 24

9. Purdue 23.5

Rutgers 23.5

11. Illinois 17.5

12. Wisconsin 11.5

13. Indiana 7.5

14. Maryland 2.0