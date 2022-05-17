Eldridge talks moving to assistant role

Courtney Eldridge has been on the Iowa staff for six years. During that time he has filled several roles. Now he's moving up one more step on the coaching ladder by becoming a full-time assistant coach.



The Boston native visited with the Iowa media via Zoom on Tuesday to discuss his time at Iowa and how Fran McCaffery has helped him grow as a coach. He talks about his long time relationship with incoming player Dasontae Bowen, replacing Billy Taylor, and much more.

